Punjab Govt to Fund Microchip Design Centres at 8 Universities

The government of Punjab has approved funds worth more than Rs. 41 million for the development of chip design centers at eight universities across the province.

In a bid to spread awareness about and for the development of micro and nanoelectronics, these chip design centers will be installed at the UET Lahore, the UET Taxila, the ITU Lahore, and the Islamia University Bahawalpur this year. The remaining four centers will be established at the MNS UET Multan, the KF UEIT Rahim Yar Khan, the University of Gujrat, and the University of Chakwal next year.

The provincial government has taken this initiative knowing that Pakistani universities do not extensively impart the skills which are flourishing rapidly worldwide.

Therefore, this project will provide training in essential courses at the undergraduate and graduate levels to teach students about chip design and its related tools. The training will essentially equip each student to compete against other IC design players, and promote the R&D culture and future innovations from a Pakistani perspective.