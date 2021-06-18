Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes the First to Cross 300 Million Instagram Followers

Portugal and Juventus football star, Cristiano Ronaldo, becomes the first personality to cross 300 million followers on popular social media platform Instagram. A global icon, Ronaldo, is the most followed personality on Instagram as well as Facebook.

Let’s have a look at the top 10 most followed personalities on Instagram:

Name Followers (millions) Profession Cristiano Ronaldo 300 Footballer Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson 246 Actor and Professional Wrestler Ariana Grande 244 Musician Kylie Jenner 241 TV Personality/Model Selena Gomez 238 Musician Kim Kardashian 229 TV Personality/Model Lionel Messi 218 Footballer Beyonce 186 Musician Justin Bieber 178 Musician Kendall Jenner 170 TV Personality/Model

Let’s have a look at the top five most followed sports personalities on Instagram:

Name Followers Sport Cristiano Ronaldo 300 Football Lionel Messi 218 Football Neymar 152 Football Virat Kohli 128 Cricket Lebron James 87 Basketball

The second highest goal-scorer in international games is more than just a footballer as his influence transcends the football world.

Recently, Ronaldo caused a major dip in Coca-Cola’s share prices as he removed two Coca-Coal bottles from his press conference prior to Portugal’s opening match against Hungary in Euro 2020, although the experts have claimed that Ronaldo’s antics were not the cause of the major dip.

The 36 year old burst onto the football scene in 2003, with his high profile transfer to English football club, Manchester United. He has since gone onto win the English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, UEFA Euro Cup and UEFA Champions League.

Ronaldo is currently leading the defending champions, Portugal, in the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020. Portugal registered three points in their first match against Hungary, with Ronaldo scoring a brace. Ronaldo is gearing up to face Germany and France in their next two encounters and will be hoping to lead Portugal to yet another title win.