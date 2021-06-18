Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes the First to Cross 300 Million Instagram Followers

Posted 3 seconds ago by Saad Nasir

Portugal and Juventus football star, Cristiano Ronaldo, becomes the first personality to cross 300 million followers on popular social media platform Instagram. A global icon, Ronaldo, is the most followed personality on Instagram as well as Facebook.

Let’s have a look at the top 10 most followed personalities on Instagram:

ALSO READ

Former Cricket Aspirant Sets Sights on Olympic Gold for Pakistan

Name Followers (millions) Profession
Cristiano Ronaldo 300 Footballer
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson 246 Actor and Professional Wrestler
Ariana Grande 244 Musician
Kylie Jenner 241 TV Personality/Model
Selena Gomez 238 Musician
Kim Kardashian 229 TV Personality/Model
Lionel Messi 218 Footballer
Beyonce 186 Musician
Justin Bieber 178 Musician
Kendall Jenner 170 TV Personality/Model

Let’s have a look at the top five most followed sports personalities on Instagram:

Name Followers Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo 300 Football
Lionel Messi 218 Football
Neymar 152 Football
Virat Kohli 128 Cricket
Lebron James 87 Basketball

The second highest goal-scorer in international games is more than just a footballer as his influence transcends the football world.

ALSO READ

Wasim Akram Leads Pakistan’s NFT Revolution

Recently, Ronaldo caused a major dip in Coca-Cola’s share prices as he removed two Coca-Coal bottles from his press conference prior to Portugal’s opening match against Hungary in Euro 2020, although the experts have claimed that Ronaldo’s antics were not the cause of the major dip.

The 36 year old burst onto the football scene in 2003, with his high profile transfer to English football club, Manchester United. He has since gone onto win the English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, UEFA Euro Cup and UEFA Champions League.

Ronaldo is currently leading the defending champions, Portugal, in the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020. Portugal registered three points in their first match against Hungary, with Ronaldo scoring a brace. Ronaldo is gearing up to face Germany and France in their next two encounters and will be hoping to lead Portugal to yet another title win.

lens

Does Waseem Badami Resemble Atif Aslam?
Read more in lens

perspective

Arvelon Co-Founder Speaks on The “Fair” Complex in Pakistan [Interview]
Read more in perspective
close
>