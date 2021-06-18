Punjab University Declares ECAT Mandatory for Its Engineering Programs

Punjab University (PU) has declared the entry test held by the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore as mandatory for all candidates seeking admission in BSc engineering programs in PU.

According to a PU spokesman, the last date for registration for the ECAT is 27 June while the test will be held from 5 to 8 July in the assigned Virtual University centers.

A 15-minute orientation session for familiarizing candidates on attempting the computer-based entry test will also be held on 2-3 July in Virtual University centers.

Candidates failing to appear in the entry test in the assigned Virtual University centers at the allotted time will not be permitted to sit in any other center at any other time slot.

The spokesman clarified that the entry test is a requirement for admission into all public sector engineering universities and engineering technology institutes in Punjab.

PU offers Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) accredited regular and self-supporting engineering programs including BSc (Engg.) Chemical Engineering (with Specialization in Petroleum & Gas Technology) and BSc (Engg.) Metallurgy & Materials Engineering.

It also offers regular engineering programs including BSc (Engg.) Electrical Engineering, BSc (Engg.) Industrial Engineering and Management and BSc Energy and Environmental Engineering.