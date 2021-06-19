CNG Stations Will be Closed for 3 Days in Sindh

Sindh’s CNG stations will remain suspended for three days owing to a severe shortage of gas in the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) system.

Consequently, the stations will be closed over the weekend and will reopen on Monday morning.

The CNG stations were also closed last week due to the reported shortage of gas in the SSGC’s systems.

In other news, it has been reported that the price of CNG is expected to increase by Rs. 9 per kg from 1 July due to a recent proposition of taxes on Liquified Natural Gas (LNG).

The All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) revealed that the imposition of new and additional taxes on LNG will result in an increase of Rs. 6 to Rs. 9 per kg.