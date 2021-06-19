Huawei MatePad T10 Kids Edition Launched for $200

Huawei has a brand new tablet in store for us, but this one is meant for kids. As the name says, the Huawei MatePad T10 Kids Edition is designed with children in mind featuring a colorful shockproof case, a stylus for drawing, and a variety of educational apps and games.

The tablet has a 9.7-inch LCD with 720p resolution and a 2MP selfie camera on the top. It is powered by the Kirin 710A chipset alongside 2GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage options including a microSD card slot. It boots Android 10 but without GMS.

There is also a 5MP camera on the rear capable of 1080p video recording.

The tablet’s shockproof cover adds extra durability in case the device is mishandled by kids. This removable case is made out of food-grade silicone, so it safe even if the kids decide to take a bite out of it. The stylus comes with the same shockproof shield and can be slotted into the tablet to reduce the possibility of being lost.

There is a large handle at the back that can be used as a kickstand to prop up the tablet and watch videos or play educational games. Speaking of educational games, all the kid-friendly apps and features are tucked into Kids Corner. Parents can also use various time and content management features to make sure the tablet stays kid-friendly.

There is a 5,000 mAh battery onboard which takes charge through a USB C port. As an added safety measure, the tablet is disabled while charging to prevent kids from hanging around power outlets.

The Huawei MatePad T 10 Kids Edition will be available for $200.