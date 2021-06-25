Health Ministry Declares CEO DRAP’s Appointment Illegal

A three-member high-level inquiry committee of the Health Ministry has declared the appointment and promotion of the CEO Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), Asim Rauf, illegal.

The Health Ministry had started an investigation into the appointment and promotion of Asim Rauf after receiving complaints from the Prime Minister Office (PMO) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

According to the inquiry report, Asim Rauf was illegally appointed as CEO DRAP on look after charge. He gained the promotion to the post by hiding facts about his eligibility during the promotion process.

Asim Rauf’s appointment was also notified without the approval of the federal government in violation of the DRAP Act 2012.

The inquiry committee has recommended the appointment of a regular CEO DRAP to put the country’s apex drug regulatory body on the right track.

In March 2019, Asim Rauf was appointed CEO DRAP after Dr. Sheikh Akhtar Hussain was axed from the post by the Health Ministry for his alleged dubious degree.

Last year in September, Islamabad High Court (IHC) had also declared the appointment of Asim Rauf as CEO DRAP null and void.