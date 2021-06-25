Sialkot, the 12th populous city of Pakistan, is one of the most industrialized regions of the country. The city, also known as the ancient Sagala, was annihilated by Alexander the Great in 326 BCE and reconstructed by Menander-I in the 2nd century BCE, during which it became a hub of trade and commerce. Today, Sialkot is amongst the most developed cities in Pakistan which makes it a popular choice among people to purchase property and settle.

Graana.com highlights the top 5 locations to rent a house under Rs. 30,000 in Sialkot:

Haji Pura

Haji Pura is an ideal locality for people looking to rent under Rs.30,000 in Sialkot. The place is easily accessible through Airport Road and Wazirabad Road. Sialkot Airport is also at an approximate distance of 2.4 kilometers. The area has all basic amenities like gas, electricity, and water which makes it an interesting choice for people looking to rent at an affordable price.

The rent price for a 3 to 5 marla house is Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 in Haji Pura.

Key features of the society include:

Proximity to educational institutes like Sunrise Public School, Quaid-e-Millat Public School

Proximity to health care facilities like Imran Idrees Teaching Hospital, Social Security Teaching Hospital

Proximity to recreational facilities like Habib Pura community Park, Arsi Fan Club

Model Town

Situated on Maraud Road, Model Town Sialkot is an excellent location for tenants looking to rent houses under Rs. 30,000. The town is well developed with planned infrastructure including an efficient sewerage system, stable electricity and gas supply, carpeted roads, and secure water supply.

The rent price for a 3 to 5 marla house is Rs 28,000 to Rs 30,000 in Model Town.

Key features of the society include:

Availability of all the basic utilities like gas, electricity, and water

Proximity to educational institutes like Government Institute of Commerce, Government College for Women

Nearby mosques like Jamya Masjid Khalid Bin Waleed Ahl E Hadith

Access to public transport

Sialkot Cantt

Sialkot Cantonment can be easily accessed through Ghalib Road and Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Road. The area has all basic facilities like water, gas, electricity covered along with other amenities like parks, restaurants, banks, and Executive NADRA Registration Center. The dynamic cantonment captures the interest of people who are looking for renting places in Sialkot.

The rent price for a 3 to 5 marla house is Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 in Sialkot Cantt.

Key features of the society include:

Proximity to educational institutes like Army Public School Girls, The City School, The Balance School

Proximity to hospitals like CMH, Idrees Hospital, Combined Military Hospital, Cantt Poly Clinic

Nearby banks like Allied Bank, Bank of Punjab, Askari Bank

Nearby mosques like Station Mosque, Garrison Mosque, Khursheed Masjid

Citi Housing

Citi Housing Society, situated on Sialkot Road, is carefully planned to feature characteristics of modern luxury living. The developers also place emphasis on sustainable development and encourage the residents to take measures to protect the environment. The society offers lucrative investment opportunities and provides a facilitative living experience for its residents.

The rent price for a 5 marla house is Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 in Citi Housing.

Key features of the society include:

Availability of all the basic utilities like gas, electricity, and water

Proximity to educational institutes like Roots Millennium School, Govt Higher Secondary School

Proximity to hospitals like Dr. Iqbal Hospital, Imran Idrees Teaching Hospital

Access to public transport

Kashmir Road

People living on Kashmir Road live in a well-settled neighborhood with a well-connected road network. The residents have all the facilities required for living comfortably with several educational institutes and hospitals in the adjacent areas.

The rent price for a 3 to 5 marla house is Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 on Kashmir Road.

Key features of the society include: