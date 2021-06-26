PCB Chairman Believes That PSL is Nothing Without the Fans

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani has congratulated the event staff, six franchises, and all PSL commercial partners, on the successful completion of the Pakistan Super League 6 Tournament, whilst adding that the event felt incomplete without the fans.

The 14 Karachi-leg matches in February/March earlier this year at the National Stadium were held in front of crowds, but the remaining 20 matches in Abu Dhabi were staged in front of an empty Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium as per the UAE government instructions and policies around sports events.

Abu Dhabi also brought a change to the fortunes of Multan Sultan, who completed a fairy-tale run when they came back from the fifth position after the Karachi-leg to beat three-time finalists and 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi by 47 runs.

Apart from lifting the silverware and collecting a cheque of PKR 75million, Multan Sultans also swept the individual awards. Sohaib Maqsood walked away with the player of the final, player of the tournament, and best batsman of the tournament awards, Shahnawaz Dahani lifted the best bowler and best-emerging cricketer of the tournament trophies, and Mohammad Rizwan was adjudged the best wicketkeeper of the tournament and also named captain of the PSL Team of 2021.

PCB Chairman said on the occassion: