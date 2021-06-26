PCB Chairman Believes That PSL is Nothing Without the Fans

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani has congratulated the event staff, six franchises, and all PSL commercial partners, on the successful completion of the Pakistan Super League 6 Tournament, whilst adding that the event felt incomplete without the fans.
The 14 Karachi-leg matches in February/March earlier this year at the National Stadium were held in front of crowds, but the remaining 20 matches in Abu Dhabi were staged in front of an empty Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium as per the UAE government instructions and policies around sports events.
Abu Dhabi also brought a change to the fortunes of Multan Sultan, who completed a fairy-tale run when they came back from the fifth position after the Karachi-leg to beat three-time finalists and 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi by 47 runs.
Apart from lifting the silverware and collecting a cheque of PKR 75million, Multan Sultans also swept the individual awards. Sohaib Maqsood walked away with the player of the final, player of the tournament, and best batsman of the tournament awards, Shahnawaz Dahani lifted the best bowler and best-emerging cricketer of the tournament trophies, and Mohammad Rizwan was adjudged the best wicketkeeper of the tournament and also named captain of the PSL Team of 2021.
PCB Chairman said on the occassion:
Fans are the essence and spirit of any sport. Without them, no event can be completely successful. The presence of the fans was missed by the PCB, players, and all commercial partners, but the remaining 20 matches in Abu Dhabi were staged in unusual times and difficult circumstances. I assure the passionate Pakistan cricket supporters that the next edition of the Pakistan Super League in 2022 will be staged in Pakistan and in front of our people. Planning for next year’s event will start as early as July and by the final quarter of the year, I am hopeful that we may be able to share complete details with our fans so that they can start planning to attend the gathering of some of the most accomplished cricketers at one of the most followed cricket league tournaments. I want to specifically appreciate all cricketers who once again underwent and adhered to the Covid-19 protocols put in place for their health and safety. I completely understand the past 14-odd months have not been easy on our players and player support personnel, and sincerely hope normalcy returns quickly so that they can also start enjoying their lives outside cricket during series and on tours.