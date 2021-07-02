Younis Khan Reveals the Mastermind of Revolt Against Him [Video]

Former captain, Younis Khan, has accused Shahid Afridi of being the mastermind behind the revolt against him in 2009. Khan claimed that Afridi was the main instigator of the revolt, and he did so because he wanted to become the captain of the national side.

Back in 2009, as many as ten Pakistan cricketers, including Mohammad Yousuf, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Misbah-ul-Haq, Saeed Ajmal, Kamran Akmal, Rana Naved ul Hasan, and Umar Akmal, conspired to remove Younis from the captaincy. Rather than speaking to Khan or the team manager, they went behind the captain’s back and complained to the PCB chairman.

Khan believes that former all-rounder, Shahid Afridi, was the main conspirator as he spilled the beans during his appearance at a popular TV talk show with the famed journalist, Waseem Badami, on ARY News.

Badami showed video clips of the former cricketers, Saeed Ajmal, Mohammad Yousuf, and Shahid Afridi, where they were asked about the infamous revolt in 2009. All three cricketers accepted that they were part of the group that wanted Khan to be removed as captain, but none of them took the responsibility of the revolt on their shoulders.

Khan said that although there were more than ten players involved in the revolt, the mastermind behind it was the star all-rounder, Shahid Afridi, as he had captaincy ambitions. Khan said that Afridi pinned the blame on other cricketers, but he flew all the way from Karachi to Lahore to meet with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman at the time.

Legendary middle-order batsman revealed that most of the team was against him because they felt that he was strict, but none of them ever said that to his face. He said that all the cricketers involved took an oath on the Holy Quran, which they had borrowed from Khan himself.

Watch the full video of the interview here: