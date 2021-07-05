Foreign Office Responds to Rumors of Russian President’s Visit to Pakistan

The Foreign Office spokesperson, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, has clarified reports regarding the speculated visit of the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, to Pakistan.

While emphasizing the importance of high-level trips for the bilateral relationship, he said that no such visit was scheduled yet.

We have seen some media reports regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Pakistan. While invitations for visits at the summit level have been extended by both sides, no such visit has been scheduled yet.

Earlier, there were reports on social and mainstream media that Putin is expected to visit Pakistan this month, which could be his first to the country in 16 years of his term as a president.

He said that the two countries are close partners and friends and are committed to building a strong multi-dimensional relationship that not only serves their respective national interests but also contributes to regional as well as global peace and security.

The FO maintained that the exchange of high-level visits is an important part of the growing Pakistan-Russia relations, and therefore, the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, paid a successful visit to Islamabad in April this year, while last year, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister and Defence Minister visited the Russian Federation.