Sindh Announces to Conduct Drug Tests of Students

Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon announced that starting May 10, the Excise & Taxation Department will enforce actions against unregistered vehicles. Additionally, random drug tests will be conducted on students in educational institutions.

Speaking at a media briefing, Memon emphasized the global challenge of drug abuse, particularly affecting the youth. He highlighted President Asif Zardari’s recent directive to combat the drug menace in the province.

Memon lauded the efforts of various government departments, particularly Home Minister Ziaul Hassan, in the ongoing anti-drug operations. He disclosed plans to establish new rehabilitation centers and urged parents to be vigilant.

Highlighting recent successes, Memon revealed that 1,550 suspects have been apprehended, with significant quantities of drugs seized. He stressed the confidential handling of students testing positive for drugs and vowed strict action against drug suppliers.

Regarding vehicle registration, Memon declared that unregistered vehicles would face impoundment starting May 10. He urged prompt collection of registration plates and warned of fines for late vehicle tax payments.

Addressing concerns about staff shortages in the narcotics control department, Memon cited a pending hiring process due to a legal stay order, causing delays and frustration among job seekers.