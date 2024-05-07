Gold Price in Pakistan Falls Again After Rebounding Yesterday

By ProPK Staff | Published May 7, 2024 | 3:11 pm

The price of gold in Pakistan fell by Rs. 500 per tola on Tuesday to settle at Rs. 240,000.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) fell by Rs. 500 per tola to Rs. 240,000, while the price of 10 grams registered a decrease of Rs. 429 to Rs. 205,761.

Yesterday, the price of the precious metal rose by Rs. 2,500 per tola in the local market. The price of gold in the local market fell by Rs. 6,400 per tola last week while the decline during the last two weeks was Rs. 14,200 per tola.

In the international market, spot gold was steady at $2,320.69 per ounce as of 0638 GMT, while the US gold futures were flat at $2,328.40.

