CDA Launches Grand Operation Against Encroachments in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched a grand operation against encroachments in the city, following the instructions of its new Chairman, Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

The operation aims to clear the city of encroachments and restore its original beauty.

According to sources, the CDA Enforcement Directorate, along with the district administration, has started a massive operation against encroachments across the city. So far, 7 buildings on Lehtrar Road have been sealed for violating building codes, and dozens of illegal billboards have been removed from Pothohar Avenue. Two trucks loaded with billboards have also been seized.

The operation has also cleared encroachments on Baharah Kahu and Dhamial Road, seizing 2 trucks of goods. In addition, an operation was conducted against encroachment mafias in the surroundings of Barri Imam, resulting in the seizure of 1 truck of goods.

In Sector I-14, a suspect was arrested for operating an illegal quarry in the park area, and the tractor was impounded. Similar operations were conducted on Khanna Pul, Express Highway, Lehtrar Road, I-9, and I-10, clearing the roads of encroachments.

The Chairman CDA has vowed to continue the operation until the city is completely free from encroachments. “We will not rest until the beauty of Islamabad is restored to its original state,” he said. The Chairman has asked the Enforcement Directorate to remove encroachments and restore the beauty of the capital city. The CDA directorates have been asked to coordinate with the DMA department of MCI to remove encroachments from the markets of Islamabad.