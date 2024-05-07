Driving License Center in Peshawar Extends Working Hours

Peshawar City Traffic Police extends Saturday hours for driving license branch to better serve the public. Chief Traffic Officer Saud Khan announces the decision, allowing people to obtain licenses from 9 am to 5 pm, aligning with the regular schedule for the rest of the week. Previously, the branch operated solely from Monday to Friday.

On the other hand, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced the issuance of driving licenses by the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) nationwide.

According to Naqvi, residents from any part of the country can now obtain driving licenses from Islamabad. Furthermore, the minister declared the revocation of all permits for illegally tinted windows.

Under these initiatives, driving licenses for students will be processed and delivered directly to their institutions, while residents over the age of 70 in the federal capital will have their licenses issued at their homes. He added that individuals with temporary or permanent addresses in Islamabad should not be turned away when applying for licenses.

Naqvi led the inauguration ceremony of the Islamabad Traffic Police Facilitation on Wheels and Islamabad Traffic Police Education on Wheels at the ITP Headquarters on Monday. Moreover, the minister unveiled the mobile licenses and learning vans operated by the Islamabad Traffic Police at F-9 Park.