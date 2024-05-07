News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Driving License Center in Peshawar Extends Working Hours

By Rija Sohaib | Published May 7, 2024 | 3:03 pm

Peshawar City Traffic Police extends Saturday hours for driving license branch to better serve the public. Chief Traffic Officer Saud Khan announces the decision, allowing people to obtain licenses from 9 am to 5 pm, aligning with the regular schedule for the rest of the week. Previously, the branch operated solely from Monday to Friday.

On the other hand, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced the issuance of driving licenses by the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) nationwide.

According to Naqvi, residents from any part of the country can now obtain driving licenses from Islamabad. Furthermore, the minister declared the revocation of all permits for illegally tinted windows.

ALSO READ

Under these initiatives, driving licenses for students will be processed and delivered directly to their institutions, while residents over the age of 70 in the federal capital will have their licenses issued at their homes. He added that individuals with temporary or permanent addresses in Islamabad should not be turned away when applying for licenses.

Naqvi led the inauguration ceremony of the Islamabad Traffic Police Facilitation on Wheels and Islamabad Traffic Police Education on Wheels at the ITP Headquarters on Monday. Moreover, the minister unveiled the mobile licenses and learning vans operated by the Islamabad Traffic Police at F-9 Park.

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!


lens

Style Steals Alert: Ideas Great Summer Sale Goes Digital With An Online Exclusive Launch!
Read more in lens

perspective

A Love Letter to Pakistan: A Foreign CEO Reflects on 5 Years
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>