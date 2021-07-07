PCB Satisfied With ECB’s Bio-Bubble Assurances Despite the COVID-19 Saga

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed that they have been in constant contact with the officials of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after seven members of the England squad tested positive for COVID-19. PCB further revealed that they are satisfied with the assurances and guarantees of ECB regarding the existing COVID-19 protocols for the touring party.

PCB released a statement after the COVID-19 outbreak in the England camp.

“Pakistan Cricket Board has been in close contact with the England and Wales Cricket Board regarding concerns about the health and safety of its players since the news of the COVID-19 outbreak in the England camp. The PCB is satisfied by the assurances and guarantees provided by the ECB on behalf of its medical panel, and it feels comfortable with the existing protocols that have been put in place to ensure all the Pakistan players and player support staff remain safe and secure,” the statement read.

PCB advised the touring party to pay extra attention to the COVID-19 protocols put in place by the ECB.

The entire England ODI squad has been forced to isolate after seven members of their squad tested positive for the virus. ECB assured that the ODI series would go ahead as planned and announced a new 18-man squad led by the star all-rounder, Ben Stokes, who is making a comeback after a prolonged injury.

The first ODI between the two nations is set to be played on Thursday, 8 July, at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales.