Bowling Coach Opens Up on Pakistan’s Preparations for England Tour

Pakistan’s bowling coach, Waqar Younis, revealed that the national team has not been able to train properly due to the weather conditions in Derby. Younis said that rain has affected the training schedule and the team was not able to fully prepare ahead of the ODI series against current world champions, England.

Younis said that the team management was disappointed because they would have liked to hold more practice drills but it was not possible due to the constant rain in the area.

“We could not have ideal preparations due to rain. We had a few practices indoor and a few on the ground. It would have been better if the sun was out and we could have spent more time on the ground,” Younis added.

Pakistan cricket team is currently in a bio-secure bubble at the Incora Ground, Derby. The team is scheduled to leave for Cardiff on Tuesday, with the first ODI set to be played at the venue on Thursday, 8 July.

The former fast bowler said that the entire team is in good spirits and is confident of a good showing despite the lack of training. He revealed that the fast bowling unit is in a good rhythm and is raring to go at England’s batting unit.

The 49-year old said that all of the bowlers have been involved in only T20 cricket over the past month and they might need some time to adjust to ODI cricket. He said that the bowlers will need to change their mindset as soon as they enter the field for the first ODI.