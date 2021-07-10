Wahab Riaz Sent Back From London Due to Visa Issues

Pakistan’s experienced left-arm pacer, Wahab Riaz, was sent back to Pakistan from London airport after he traveled to the country on the wrong visa. Riaz had traveled to England to participate in the inaugural edition of ‘The Hundred’.

According to details, Riaz did not have a work permit on the visa, hence he was not allowed to enter the country. The left-arm pacer has arrived back in Pakistan and will travel back to England after getting his work permit.

Riaz has confirmed that he has already applied for the work permit and will travel back to England as soon as he receives it.

The senior pacer was picked up by Trent Rockets in the replacement draft in the first edition of the exciting cricket tournament. He was added as a replacement by the franchise after Australian fast bowler, Nathan Coulter-Nile backed out due to scheduling conflicts.

Wahab will join fellow pacer, Mohammad Amir, as the second Pakistani in the competition. Initially, all-rounder Shadab Khan and fast bowler Shaheen Afridi were also picked up in the draft but backed out from the tournament due to international commitments.

The first season of ‘The Hundred’ will feature eight teams from various cities in the UK and is set to be played between 21 July to 21 August.