Here’s How Muzaffarabad Tigers Squad Stacks Up

Muzaffarabad Tigers is one of the six teams taking part in the inaugural edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL). The team will be captained by veteran Pakistani all-rounder, Mohammad Hafeez, who will be hoping to lead his team to the first-ever KPL title.

Muzaffarabad Tigers assembled a strong 17-man squad in the recently held KPL 2021 draft, bagging the services of national players, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohail Tanvir and Anwar Ali. Young exciting fast bowlers, Mohammad Waseem Jnr. and Arshad Iqbal are also a part of the squad.

The team also picked legendary Sri Lankan batsman, Tillakaratne Dilshan in the overseas category. Dilshan is highly regarded as one of the finest openers in T20 cricket history and will be taking part in competitive cricket for the first time in four years.

Along with Hafeez and Dilshan, Tigers have picked hard-hitting batsmen, Zeeshan Ashraf and Sohail Akhtar, both of whom were part of Lahore Qalandars in the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Tigers drafted in five exciting emerging players as well, including hard-hitting opener, Taimoor Sultan, who plays for Northern in Pakistan’s domestic circuit.

Let’s have a look at Muzaffarabad Tigers’ 17-man squad: