Abdul Razzaq Reveals His Experience With Indian Bookies

Former legendry all-rounder, Abdul Razzaq, has revealed that Indian bookies offered him Rs. 500 million for spot-fixing in 1999.

While speaking with a local news channel, he said Indian bookies made the fixing offer to him as they wanted him to join them for a long run.

The 41-year-old disclosed that the fixing offer was made in India, adding that although there were no rules defined back then for reporting such approaches, he warned them not to approach him again otherwise he would expose them.

He said he belongs to a family where honesty is taught from early childhood. He always earned and consumed Halal income which was the reason nobody could buy him.