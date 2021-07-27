Realme Flash Will be The First Android Phone With Magnetic Wireless Charging

Folks over at GSMArena have got their hands on an exclusive leak that points towards the first Android phone with magnetic wireless charging. Similar to Apple’s MagSafe technology, Realme is prepping to launch a phone with MagDart, a wireless magnetic charger.

ALSO READ

Realme is Working With Kodak for its Next Flagship Phone: Leak

Just like Apple’s MagSafe for the iPhone 12 series, the MagDart will attach to the back of the phone magnetically to provide an undisclosed amount of power. This charger is significantly bigger than Apple’s iteration, but also includes a fan to keep thermals in check.

Realme has confirmed that it will feature more than 15W charging speeds, making it the fastest magnetic wireless charging in the world.

MagDart can also turn into a wired charger with a USB C port and a built-in cable that is rumored to provide 15W charging.

This technology will be featured on an upcoming Realme phone, the Realme Flash. The handset is expected to come with a curved screen and a cornered punch-hole selfie camera. The Snapdragon 888 SoC will be paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage and the phone will boot Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

There is no word on a launch date, but we expect to hear more on the Realme Flash and MagDart soon.