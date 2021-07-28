PMD Refutes DC Islamabad’s Incorrect Statement on Today’s Flooding

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has refuted Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad’s claim that a cloudburst caused flash flooding in the federal capital earlier today.

The people of Islamabad woke up to heavy rains on Wednesday that wreaked havoc in the twin cities, forcing the authorities to seek the military’s assistance in rescue efforts. While DC Islamabad linked it to a cloudburst, the PMD negated the statement.

In a Twitter post, the weather department clarified that the flash flood in the capital city was caused by extensive heavy rainfall and cannot be termed as a cloud burst.

“This was extensive heavy rainfall and cannot be termed as a cloud burst,” it said.

The Met Office further mentioned that the weather system was forecasted earlier through a weather advisory issued by PMD on 26th July 2021 and was disseminated to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), as well as print and electronic media.

The Met department noted that Islamabad and surrounding areas received heavy downpours of monsoon rainfall during the morning hours between 5 am and 6:30 am, while light rain continued in the twin cities throughout the day. It added that more rainfall is expected overnight.

