Stats Prove Pakistan Has the Best T20I Bowlers in the World

Pakistan is widely regarded as one of the best bowling sides in the cricketing world. Having produced legends such as Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar, Saqlain Mushtaq, and many more, Pakistan has had a history of producing world-class bowlers in every era.

The Men in Green have won three ICC tournaments including the 1992 Cricket World Cup, 2009 World T20, and 2017 ICC Champions Trophy all on the back of strong bowling performances. Pakistan’s bowling department has also excelled in the shortest format of the game, with the likes of Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, and Shahid Afridi all among the top ten wicket-takers in T20Is.

Overall, nine Pakistani bowlers have taken more than 50 T20I wickets, the most by any cricketing playing nation. Shahid Afridi, Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Imad Wasim, and Hasan Ali are the nine Pakistani bowlers to have achieved the feat.

Pakistan is followed by England, New Zealand, and India who have four bowlers each to have taken at least 50 wickets in T2oIs. Australia is the only top cricketing nation in the world without a bowler to have taken 50 T20I wickets. Left-arm fast bowler, Mitchell Starc and former all-rounder, Shane Watson, are their highest wicket-takers with 48 wickets each.

Let’s have a look at the countries with the most number of players to have taken 50+ T20I wickets: