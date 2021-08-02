Gilgit Baltistan Bans Entry of Tourists

In light of the ongoing extreme weather situation, the Gilgit-Baltistan government has banned tourists from entering the region indefinitely.

“To ensure the safety of the people, the government has decided to ban entry until monsoon rains end”, read a statement in the official notification which was issued by the Astore-Diamer Division Commissioner, Dildar Malik.

Citizens who’re found violating these orders will be severely punished, the notification added.

The past few days saw hundreds of tourists stuck for hours on the roads due to heavy landslides at Babusar Top and at numerous patches along the Karakoram Highway.

While many people have traveled up north to spend summer vacations in the mountains, this year’s unyielding monsoon rains have made things difficult for both the tourists and the residents of Gilgit Baltistan.