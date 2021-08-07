All You Need to Know About Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 [Images+Specs]

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be announced next week at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Although Samsung has not confirmed any of its specifications, a new leak paints a clear picture of what to expect. It not only reveals all of its specifications but shows promotional images as well.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be a direct successor to last year’s Z Fold 2. It is expected to sport a 7.6-inch AMOLED display on the inside with 2208 x 1768 pixels resolution and a 120Hz variable refresh rate. The primary display will be protected by the Gorilla Glass Victus, just like the Z Flip 3.

For the first time, a foldable phone is expected to have S Pen support.

The outer display will be a 6.28-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2268 x 832 pixels resolution. The images also confirm Dolby Atmos and IPX8 water resistance.

The triple camera setup on the back will include a trio of 12MP sensors consisting of a wide-angle lens, an ultrawide shooter, and a telephoto lens. There will be a 4MP punch-hole camera on the main screen for selfies, and a 10MP sensor on the outer screen.

The main camera will have support for a slew of features such as Night mode, Night Hyperlapse mode, Director’s View mode, Portrait mode, and more. It will record videos with up to 8K resolution.

The Snapdragon 888 will be at the helm of the device alongside 12GB RAM and 256GB built-in storage. The 4,400 mAh battery will support fast wired and wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver color options for an expected price of $2,233.