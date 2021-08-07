Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Shows Up in an Official Teaser With Keyboard Accessory

Xiaomi has shared another teaser for the Mi Pad 5 just a few days ahead of its announcement. This teaser shows the tablet with rounded corners and a keyboard accessory with a leather texture on its surface.

There are not many details available on the Mi Pad 5 at the moment, but a previously shared poster from Xiaomi confirmed stylus support for the tablet. It also showed a flat frame and an antenna line on the side, indicating a metal build with LTE/5G connectivity.

That’s all that has been officially revealed so far, but some previous reports citing rumors claimed that there are going to be three models in the Mi Pad 5 series. This would include the Mi Pad 5, the Mi Pad 5 Pro, and the Mi Pad 5 Lite. There may even be a fourth model, but this could be a Redmi tablet instead with an even cheaper price tag.

The Mi Pad 5 tablets are rumored to sport 10.9-inch LCDs with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate, making them ideal for gaming. The vanilla and Pro models are expected to come with the Snapdragon 870 SoC, while the Lite variant will feature the Snapdragon 860 chip.

All of these tablets will become official on August 10 alongside the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4.