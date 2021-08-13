Fawad Alam Fails to Convert His Fifty for the First Time in Test Career

Pakistan’s middle-order batsman, Fawad Alam, continued his fine form and recused Pakistan from a precarious position yet again in the first innings of the first Test match against the West Indies. Fawad, for the first time in his Test career, failed to convert his half-century into a century, scoring 56 runs in the first innings.

This was Fawad’s first Test half-century, having already scored 4 centuries in 12 Test matches. Three of Fawad’s centuries have been scored since his comeback to the national team in 2020. During this time period, Fawad has scored 521 runs at an average of 43.4 in 14 innings.

Fawad’s magnificent form over the past years has made him a mainstay of Pakistan’s Test side. He has scored 389 runs at an average of 48.62, including two centuries and one half-century in 9 innings in 2021.

The 35-year old’s overall Test record has been impressive as well. This is Fawad’s 12th Test in 12 years. He has scored 771 runs at an average of 42.83 in 20 innings.

Fawad’s hard-fought innings helped Pakistan post a total of 217, having faltered to 101-5 at one stage. Pakistan put on an impressive comeback as they finished the day by picking up two West Indian wickets at the end of Day 1. West Indies will resume the play on the second day at 2/2.