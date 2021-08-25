Shaheen Afridi Achieves Multiple Milestones Against West Indies

Pakistan’s ace left-arm pacer, Shaheen Afridi picked up his first Test ten-wicket haul as Pakistan defeated West Indies by 109 runs in the second Test match and leveled the series 1-1. Shaheen was named as player of the match and player of the series for his sublime display in both the Test matches.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Abdul Razzaq Coaches Death Bowling to Pakistani Bowlers [Video]

Shaheen picked up 6 wickets for 51 runs in the first innings and 4 wickets for 43 runs in the second innings as Pakistan successfully defended the target of 329 on the last day of the Test match.

The left-arm pacer was sensational throughout the series and finished as the leading wicket-taker. He picked up 18 wickets at an average of 11.27 in the two-Test series. Shaheen has been exceptional for Pakistan in Test cricket over the past few matches, having picked up 28 wickets in his previous 4 Test matches, including two five-wicket hauls and three four-wicket hauls.

ALSO READ

Legendary Muralitharan Names Babar Azam Among the Best Players of Spin

The 21-year old also reached another milestone in his short cricketing career. Shaheen completed his 100 wickets in first-class cricket. He now has 102 first-class wickets out of which 76 wickets have come in Test matches for Pakistan. His wickets have come at an impressive average of 24.20 in 25 matches.

Shaheen has been magnificent for Pakistan ever since his debut in 2018, picking up 76 wickets at an average of 25.25 in 19 Test matches.