Shaheen Afridi Breaks the Record of Mohammad Asif & Mohammad Asif

Pakistan’s star pacer, Shaheen Afridi, has been one of the best Test pacers in the world ever since his debut three years ago. Shaheen has been in sublime form lately and picked up his first ten-wicket haul in Tests in the recently concluded second Test against the West Indies.

The 21-year old was named the player of the series in the two-match Test series against the West Indies for his magnificent display with the ball in both matches. Shaheen picked up 18 wickets at an average of 11.27 in the two matches, which included one five-wicket haul and three four-wicket hauls.

Shaheen’s 18 wickets in the series are the most by a Pakistani bowler in a two-match Test series in history. Previously, the record was held by the fast bowler, Mohammad Abbas and the former pacer, Mohammad Asif, as they both took 17 wickets each in a two-match series.

Abbas took 17 wickets against Australia in a two-match Test series in UAE in 2018, while Asif dismantled Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka in 2006 with 17 wickets.

Shaheen’s magical display in the Test series against West Indies helped Pakistan draw the series 1-1. Pakistan lost the first Test match by one wicket before bouncing back and winning the second Test by 109 runs.

The fiery pacer’s exceptional display with the ball helped him climb up the ICC Test bowlers rankings as well. He moved up ten places and is now ranked as the number 8 bowler in the world.