Xiaomi 12 May Have a 50MP Triple Camera with 5x Optical Zoom

Xiaomi is ditching the “Mi” brand name from its products, which is why their next flagship phone will be called the Xiaomi 12 instead of Mi 12. This is not to be confused with any other lineup, as it’s the same series as before.

Xiaomi was the first to hop on the 108MP camera trend for flagship phones, which was soon followed by many other brands. However, now the company is going a step back and settling for a 50MP main camera for the Xiaomi 12. This will also come with a 50MP ultrawide and a 50MP telephoto lens.

This was leaked by none other than the popular tipster Digital Chat Station.

He claims that the 50MP camera will have a 5x periscope zoom. Xiaomi was reportedly working on a 10x zoom, but that proved to be less practical since 5x can be coupled with a better resolution and a smoother zoom.

Previous reports had mentioned a 200MP Samsung sensor for the Xiaomi 12, but that is likely meant for the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. However, the company is reportedly still in the design verification stage, so the final hardware may be different.

Other rumored specifications include an LTPO AMOLED panel with support for a variable refresh rate between the 1 – 120Hz range. These phones will be powered by Qualcomm’s next flagship chip, the Snapdragon 898 with LPDDR5X RAM.