Xiaomi Rolls Out New Features for Mi 10 and Mi 11 Phones

Xiaomi started rolling out the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition in China on August 13 and the first batch was supposed to complete today. Now that it’s complete, Xiaomi has announced that the new update will roll out to international devices soon.

Here is the first batch of devices that will get the update in the final quarter of the year (October-December):

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G

As always, premium devices will get it first and people with mid-range phones will have to wait a bit longer.

The list of Chinese devices that will get the update is longer, and since these devices also have corresponding global devices, it is possible that we will see the update on more phones, ones not shown in the list above.

As the name says, the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition is an improved version of the MIUI 12.5 announced in December last year. It includes numerous tweaks and fixes and its main purpose is to bring more optimization and longevity.

One of its new features is “Atomic Memory” which optimizes the RAM to keep more apps running in the background. Another update is reduced CPU usage up to 15% and 8% in other cases.

“Liquid Storage” will keep the phone’s memory in optimum condition, which will slow down its aging. Xiaomi says that a phone’s memory will only degrade 5% after 3 years following this update.