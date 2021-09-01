Philips Next Generation LED Bulbs Can Last Up to 25 Years

Dutch electronics maker Philips has announced next-generation LED bulbs that can last up to 25 years. These LED bulbs are 60% more power-efficient than before and are able to last a total of 50,000 hours.

Based on the average use of 5-6 hours per day in a domestic environment, these bulbs could potentially last up to 20 to 25 years.

Michael Rombouts, the business unit leader of LED lamps and luminaires at Signify (Philips’s spin-off lighting department) said:

With this technological breakthrough, we created our most energy-efficient lamp in this shape yet, while maintaining the same high quality of LED lighting that our customers are used to.

These LED bulbs meet the new EU labeling regulations and will be available in 40W and 60W options. You can also choose between white (3000k) and cool white (4000k) versions and different color temperatures.

The new EU labeling regulations will be effective starting today, so the new Philips bulbs are going for sale in that region already. This means that we can expect these LEDs to roll out to other markets soon as well.

Philips has a major presence in Pakistan, so it should not be long before these new bulbs become available here. Though it will likely happen later than the rest of the world.