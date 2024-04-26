Gold Price in Pakistan Increases for Third Straight Day

The price of gold in Pakistan increased for the third straight day on Friday to take three-day gains to Rs. 4,100 per tola.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs. 2,500 per tola to Rs. 245,000, while the price of 10 grams registered an increase of Rs. 2,143 to Rs. 210,048.

After falling by Rs. 11,300 per tola during the first two days of the week, gold rose by Rs. 1,100 per tola on Wednesday, and Rs. 500 per tola on Thursday.

Gold prices also rose in the international market today with spot gold up 0.7 percent to $2,349.04 per ounce by 0958 GMT, while the US gold futures were up 0.8 percent at $2,361.10.