Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks the Record for Most International Goals

Portugal’s star footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo has become the leading goal-scorer in international football after he netted a brace against Ireland in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying encounter. Ronaldo’s two goals took his international goal-scoring tally to 111, breaking the record of Iran’s Ali Daei, who had scored 109 goals in his international career.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Shane Warne Picks Legendary Wasim Akram Among His All-Time Favorite Pacers

Ronaldo’s brace broke Irish hearts as they looked set to claim all three points. Ireland defended astutely after opening the scoring in the 45th minute and held onto the lead until the 89th minute as Ronaldo equalized in the final moments of the match.

Ronaldo popped up again in the 6th minute of stoppage time, this time heading the ball past helpless Irish goalkeeper, handing Portugal the win with the last touch of the match.

Earlier, Ronaldo had missed a penalty and it looked like his miss would prove costly for Portugal but as he has done so many times in his career, he proved his mettle by scoring two goals within the last 7 minutes of the match.

ALSO READ Four Uncapped Players Named in Pakistan’s ODI Squad for New Zealand Series

The five time Ballon d’Or winner stated that he is ecstatic to achieve the record. He appreciated the constant support of the fans and appreciated the efforts of teammates.

The 36-year old has had a magnificent past few days. Earlier in the week, he re-signed for English football club, Manchester United, as he returned back to the club where he made his name in football.

Here are the top five goal-scorers in international football: