Karachi’s Bagh-e-Rustam Reopened for Public After Several Years

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has reopened Bagh-e-Rustom that had been closed for several years after completing renovations.

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab announced this on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Bagh-e-Rustom has been reopened for the public by KMC. This beautiful park had remained closed for years & was filled with garbage and debris which was cleared by Parks Department,” Wahab said on Twitter.

Bagh e Rustom has been reopened for public by KMC. This beautiful park had remained closed for years & was filled with garbage and debri which was cleared by Parks Department. Besides renovation, we have also developed a small field for planting vegetables #KarachiWorks pic.twitter.com/np5V72ppn8 — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) September 8, 2021

He said that a small field for planting vegetables has been developed in the park and also shared the pictures of the renovated family park, which was inaugurated on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media after the inauguration, Wahab said that the citizens of Karachi do not have a good impression of KMC, and he will try to change that with his performance.

The park near Clifton, founded and nurtured by the Cowasjee Foundation, was once a popular spot for families coming to Clifton Beach for a picnic. However, all its beauty faded away when it was abandoned by the local government, eventually leading to its closure.

KMC began its renovation on the directives of Murtaza Wahab in July and completed its overhaul within two months.