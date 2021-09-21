Drugs Found on PIA Flight to Saudi Arabia

Narcotics were seized from a Pakistan International Airlines flight that was preparing to depart from Karachi Airport to Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

The Anti-Narcotics Force and Pakistan Customs reportedly followed a tip-off to investigate the Boeing 777 aircraft for flight PK9245.

ALSO READ PIA Announces Direct Lahore-Peshawar Flights From Next Month

The Boeing 777 is a wide-body airliner and it takes a lot of time to be explored. The operation took three hours and was unsuccessful. It was resumed with a special squad of sniffer dogs that found the drugs hidden in the lavatory on the aircraft.

The officials have questioned workers from the ground handling, kitchen, and engineering departments to dig deeper into the matter. However, no arrests have been made yet.

ALSO READ PIA to Resume Flights to UK Next Week

The airline’s website history revealed that the aircraft had the registration number AP-BGJ that had been inactive at Karachi Airport for a few days and had returned on 20 September for flight PK9245. It was allowed to make its delayed flight to Dammam after the search operation ended.