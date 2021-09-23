FBISE Introduces New Policy for Promoting Failed Matric & Intermediate Students

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced to promote all failed students of matric and intermediate classes under its new promotional policy.

The Federal Education Minister, Shafqat Mahmood, had announced the policy earlier this month, which was officially notified on Tuesday.

It said that students who failed their SSC or HSSC part-II exams who attempted the examination this year will be given 33 percent marks, the minimum threshold for clearing the exam.

The marking in compulsory subjects will be done on the basis of marks obtained in optional subjects. An additional 5 percent marks will also be given in the compulsory subjects.

It said that 50 percent marks would be given in practical subjects, while the remaining 50 percent marks will be allotted on the basis of theory.

Students who did not attempt the exam will be considered absent and, thus, will not be entitled to promotion under the policy.

The Chairman Board will have the power to make a final decision for exceptional cases. Note that the FBISE is going to announce HSSC (Part-II) annual examination 2021 result on Monday, 27 September 2021.