Here’s Southern Punjab’s Schedule for National T20 Cup

Posted 24 mins ago by Saad Nasir

Southern Punjab will be looking to fully maximize their explosive resources and challenge for the title in the National T20 Cup 2021. The team will be led by the top-order batsman, Sohaib Maqsood, who will be hoping to continue his red hot form.

The team includes the likes of Khushdil Shah, Azam Khan, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Aamir Yamin, and exciting young spinner, Faisal Akram. The young squad will be looking to make a name for themselves and impress the national team selectors.

Southern Punjab’s first match of the campaign will be against Sindh on 24 September at 3:00pm at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Their last fixture of the group stage will be against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 10 October at 3:00pm at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Here is Southern Punjab’s full schedule for the 2021 National T20 Cup:

Date Fixture Time Venue
24 September Southern Punjab vs Sindh 3:00pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
25 September Southern Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3:00pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
26 September Southern Punjab vs Balochistan 3:00pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
29 September Southern Punjab vs Northern 7:30pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
1 October Southern Punjab vs Balochistan 3:00pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
3 October Southern Punjab vs Central Punjab 7:30pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
7 October Southern Punjab vs Central Punjab 3:00pm Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
8 October Southern Punjab vs Sindh 7:30pm Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
9 October Southern Punjab vs Northern 7:30pm Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
10 October Southern Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3:00pm Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

