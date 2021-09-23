Here’s Southern Punjab’s Schedule for National T20 Cup

Southern Punjab will be looking to fully maximize their explosive resources and challenge for the title in the National T20 Cup 2021. The team will be led by the top-order batsman, Sohaib Maqsood, who will be hoping to continue his red hot form.

The team includes the likes of Khushdil Shah, Azam Khan, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Aamir Yamin, and exciting young spinner, Faisal Akram. The young squad will be looking to make a name for themselves and impress the national team selectors.

Southern Punjab’s first match of the campaign will be against Sindh on 24 September at 3:00pm at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Their last fixture of the group stage will be against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 10 October at 3:00pm at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Here is Southern Punjab’s full schedule for the 2021 National T20 Cup: