Here’s the National T20 Cup Schedule of Central Punjab

Central Punjab will be looking to clinch their first-ever National T20 Cup title and with Babar Azam leading the side, they have a solid chance to do so.

They have a star-studded squad that includes the likes of Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Akmal, Usman Qadir, Faheem Ashraf, and Ahmed Shehzad. The team possesses a lot of strength in all areas of the game and are considered as strong favorites for the coveted title.

Central Punjab will open their campaign against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 23 September at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 7:30pm Pakistan Standard time. Their final fixture of the group stages will be against Balochistan on 10 October at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 7:30pm.

Here is Central Punjab’s full schedule for the 2021 National T20 Cup:

