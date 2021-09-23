KP Begin Title Defense With a Thumping Win

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa began their title defense with a magnificent victory over an experienced Central Punjab side. The toss was won by Central Punjab and they decided to field first, hoping that they would restrict KP to a modest total.

KP’s captain, Mohammad Rizwan continued his red hot form as he scored yet another T20 half-century. Rizwan was ably supported by Iftikhar Ahmed who scored 40 runs off 25 balls, helping KP to reach a massive total of 187/5.

Central Punjab had no answer for a brilliant bowling display by KP. Pakistan’s ace left-arm pacer, Shaheen Afridi stole the show as he picked up 3 wickets for only 25 runs in his four overs. Central Punjab’s middle-order batsman, Mohammad Akhlaq’s late flurry, 62 off 35 balls was not enough as KP restricted them to 151/9 in their 20 overs.

KP won the match by 36 runs and moved to the top of the 2021 National T20 Cup points table.

Check out the updated 2021 National T20 Cup Points Table