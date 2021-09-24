All You Need to Know About Saudi Arabia’s Fully-Funded Scholarships for Pakistanis

Saudi Arabia has announced 600 fully-funded scholarships for Pakistani students for the academic year 2021-22.

Under the initiative, 600 Pakistani students will be able to study in 25 Saudi universities in diploma, Bachelor, Master, and Ph.D. degrees.

Here is everything you need to know about the recently announced scholarships:

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be Pakistani or AJK national

Pakistani or AJK nationals who are legally residing in Saudi Arabia

Both male and female students can apply for these scholarships

75% of the scholarships will be awarded to Pakistani and AJK nationals while 25% of the scholarships will be given to Pakistani or AJK nationals legally residing in Saudi Arabia

All applicants must be aged between 17 and 25 years for applying in BS programs, aged 30 years for MS programs, and less than 35 years for Ph.D. programs

Successful candidates will commence study in Saudi Arabia in September/October each year

Applicants must not be holding any other scholarship at the time of availing of these scholarships

Applicants must not have any criminal record

Applicant must not have been suspended from any educational institution on disciplinary or any other valid ground

How to Apply?

Students must directly apply on the university’s website or online portal

Each university has its own eligibility criteria and application time frame. Therefore, students must visit the university’s website for eligibility criteria and opening and closing of admissions

These scholarships are offered in the disciplines of Political Science, Law, Education, Administration, Economics, Engineering, Computer Science, Agriculture, Arabic Studies, Islamic Studies, and Media Sciences

Each university will forward all the received applications to Saudi Education Ministry which will finalize the successful candidates

Applicants must also share the copy of the application with the Pakistani Embassy in Riyadh which will follow up with the Saudi Education Ministry for the grant of scholarships

Benefits

A monthly allowance of 900 Saudi Riyal for Science Students and 850 Saudi Riyal for Humanities Students

The scholarship will cover free accommodation

3-month furnishing allowance for married students upon arrival in Saudi Arabia

Return air tickets

Free medical (family coverage in case of married students)

3-month graduation allowance for shipment of books

Subsidized meals at the campus

Sport and recreational activities on the campus, support for dependents, and travel expenses

List of universities