All You Need to Know About Saudi Arabia’s Fully-Funded Scholarships for Pakistanis

Saudi Arabia has announced 600 fully-funded scholarships for Pakistani students for the academic year 2021-22.
Under the initiative, 600 Pakistani students will be able to study in 25 Saudi universities in diploma, Bachelor, Master, and Ph.D. degrees.
Here is everything you need to know about the recently announced scholarships:
Eligibility Criteria
- Applicants must be Pakistani or AJK national
- Pakistani or AJK nationals who are legally residing in Saudi Arabia
- Both male and female students can apply for these scholarships
- 75% of the scholarships will be awarded to Pakistani and AJK nationals while 25% of the scholarships will be given to Pakistani or AJK nationals legally residing in Saudi Arabia
- All applicants must be aged between 17 and 25 years for applying in BS programs, aged 30 years for MS programs, and less than 35 years for Ph.D. programs
- Successful candidates will commence study in Saudi Arabia in September/October each year
- Applicants must not be holding any other scholarship at the time of availing of these scholarships
- Applicants must not have any criminal record
- Applicant must not have been suspended from any educational institution on disciplinary or any other valid ground
How to Apply?
- Students must directly apply on the university’s website or online portal
- Each university has its own eligibility criteria and application time frame. Therefore, students must visit the university’s website for eligibility criteria and opening and closing of admissions
- These scholarships are offered in the disciplines of Political Science, Law, Education, Administration, Economics, Engineering, Computer Science, Agriculture, Arabic Studies, Islamic Studies, and Media Sciences
- Each university will forward all the received applications to Saudi Education Ministry which will finalize the successful candidates
- Applicants must also share the copy of the application with the Pakistani Embassy in Riyadh which will follow up with the Saudi Education Ministry for the grant of scholarships
Benefits
- A monthly allowance of 900 Saudi Riyal for Science Students and 850 Saudi Riyal for Humanities Students
- The scholarship will cover free accommodation
- 3-month furnishing allowance for married students upon arrival in Saudi Arabia
- Return air tickets
- Free medical (family coverage in case of married students)
- 3-month graduation allowance for shipment of books
- Subsidized meals at the campus
- Sport and recreational activities on the campus, support for dependents, and travel expenses
List of universities
|Sr. No.
|University
|Website
|1.
|Jeddah University
|www.uj.edu.sa
|2.
|Bisha University
|www.ub.edu.sa
|3.
|Umm-al-Qura University
|www.uqu.edu.sa
|4.
|Islamic University
|www.iu.edu.sa
|5.
|Imam Muhammad ibn Saud Islamic University
|www.imamu.edu.sa
|6.
|King Saud University
|www.ksu.edu.sa
|7.
|King Abdul Aziz University
|www.kau.edu.sa
|8.
|Hafar Al Batin University
|www.uhb.edu.sa
|9.
|King Faisal University
|www.kfu.edu.sa
|10.
|King Khalid University
|www.kku.edu.sa
|11.
|Qassim University
|www.qu.edu.sa
|12.
|Taibah University
|www.taibahu.edu.sa
|13.
|Taif University
|www.tu.edu.sa
|14.
|Hail University
|www.uoh.edu.sa
|15.
|Jazan University
|www.nu.edu.sa
|16.
|Al Jouf University
|www.ju.edu.sa
|17.
|Al Baha University
|www.bu.edu.sa
|18.
|Tabuk University
|www.ut.edu.sa
|19.
|Najran University
|www.nu.edu.sa
|20.
|Northern Border University
|www.nbu.edu.sa
|21.
|Princess Nora University
|www.pnu.edu.sa
|22.
|Imam Abdul Rahman University
|www.iau.edu.sa
|23.
|Prince Sattam bin Abdul Aziz University
|www.psau.edu.sa
|24.
|Shaqra University
|www.su.edu.sa
|25.
|Majmah University
|www.mu.edu.sa
