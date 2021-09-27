Here’s How You Can Avoid Traffic Jams Due to Chehlum Processessions in Islamabad

Islamabad traffic plan for the Chehlum procession today (Monday) has been announced to avoid congestions on the road.

The main procession of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) would start from Central Imambargah G-6/2 and will pass through its designated routes and will end at Imambargah G-6/2.

During the procession, the traffic operations will remain suspended from Kulsoom Plaza Chowk towards Fazal-e-Haq Road and towards China Chowk on both sides.

Besides, the President Road from Iqbal Hall towards Melody Chowk will be closed for traffic too.

All kinds of traffic coming towards Faisal Avenue will proceed from Nazimuddin Road. The traffic going towards G-7/4 Out Loop Service Road Iqbal Hall will have to use Seventh Avenue Suhrawardy intersection while the Post Office Service Road Fazal Haq U-Turn will be used by vehicles intending to go towards Jinnah Avenue.

Meanwhile, Margalla Road Faisal Chowk will be open to the left of Faisal Avenue.

Commuters for Aabpara and Melody Market, Shaheed Millat Road, China Chowk underpass, and Bhara Kahu Murree Road can use Dhokri Chowk from Ataturk Avenue as an alternate route.

Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly.