Shaukat Tarin to be Elected as Senator to Continue as Finance Minister

Finance Minister, Shaukat Tarin, will soon be appointed Senator to formalize his position, according to the constitutional requirement.

Formalities are being reviewed and finalized by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and the Ministry of Law.

Shaukat Tarin was appointed as finance minister on 16 April 2021, and there is a six-month limit for any non-elected person to be a part of the federal cabinet as a minister. Shaukat Tarin replaced the federal minister, Hammad Azhar, who was appointed as the country’s finance minister when the premier replaced Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

Therefore, to continue shaping economic policies and deliberating reforms on the economic front, the government has decided to get Shaukat Tarin elected as Senator from Punjab.

Sources have told ProPakistani that the government is planning to get the seat of the PML-N leader, Ishaq Dar, by using a recently promulgated ordinance, in which elected members are barred to take oath within a timeframe of 6 months.

It is pertinent to mention here that by law, Shaukat Tarin is required to be elected as a member of parliament before 16 October to continue as a member of the Federal Cabinet.