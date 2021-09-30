Orange Line BRT Project in Limbo Amid Sindh Govt’s Apathy

Despite several years of criticism, Karachi’s public transport sector remains an eyesore, not only for the city dwellers but also for the entire country. The local government, however, seems unbothered by the matter, which is reflected by the leisurely development pace of the Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

The project was conceived and launched by the former Chief Minister of Sindh, Qaim Ali Shah, in June 2016. The service was intended to offer a convenient and pocket-friendly traveling facility to around 50,000 inhabitants of Orangi Town, Karachi.

According to a report from ARY News, the project is still only 70 percent complete and is a far cry from becoming operational anytime soon. The report says that, although the main elevated track has been readied, four stations, four pedestrian bridges, and a depot are still awaiting completion.

The Orange Line bus project covers four kilometers between the Orangi Municipal Office and the Matriculation Board Chowrangi. As per the plan, 18 buses will traverse the route back and forth on a daily basis.

The project was originally expected to become operational in around a year at a cost of Rs. 1.14 billion from the Sindh government. However, industry experts have reportedly claimed that at its current pace the project is likely to be completed around February 2022.

The construction and other developmental activities are still continuing with no significant follow-up progress report from the current provincial government.