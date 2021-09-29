Al-Haj Proton Partners With TPL Trakker for GPS Navigation & Other Services

Proton was officially launched in Pakistan just under a year ago, but instances such as a massive outbreak of the coronavirus in Malaysia that resulted in a complete lockdown and the hurdles in the overseas trade have forced it to struggle in Pakistan despite having two very interesting cars in its lineup.

Al-Haj has been allowed by the government of Pakistan to assemble vehicles locally after a plant inspection by the Engineering Development Board (EDB). Also, with the trade between Malaysia and China being open, the company now seems set to anchor its position as a formidable player in the Pakistani car industry.

Al-Haj Proton has penned a partnership with TPL Trakker, one of Pakistan’s largest IoT companies providing telematics, mapping, and location-based services. As per the agreement, TPL Trakker will provide Al-Haj Proton online and offline maps for the X70 SUV, and hardware features such as an infotainment system, a reversing camera, and speakers for the Saga sedan.

The signing ceremony was held at Al-Haj Proton’s head office and was attended by the Chief Executive Officer of TPL Trakker, Sarwar Ali Khan, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Al-Haj Proton, Hilal Khan Afridi, and other members of the management of both companies.

Sarwar Ali Khan remarked,

This collaboration will be one of its kind as it will deliver truly connected vehicles in Pakistan, laying the foundation for Autonomous Driving technology, something we never saw happening before. This move will open multiple avenues for Pakistan through which Pakistan can reach new heights of technological advancements and follow the advanced developments happening in the global automotive industry.

Echoing the same sentiment of promise, Hilal Khan Afridi stated,

I take immense pride in the fact that Proton and TPL Trakker, have collaborated to support a joint vision to empower the automotive sector in Pakistan at a time when more and more Car Manufacturing Giants are entering Pakistan, and evolving the market dynamics. I look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with TPL Trakker.

TPL had also partnered with Hyundai Nishat in the past, offering it software and hardware-based services as well. It seems to be making promising headway in the auto industry. On the other hand, any significant development by Proton pertaining to its position in the market is yet to be seen.