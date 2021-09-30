Rohit Sharma’s Doppelganger in Pakistan Goes Viral

An image of Indian opener Rohit Sharma’s doppelganger has been circulating on various social media platforms. The image was uploaded to the popular social media platform, Twitter, and it has since gone viral on other platforms and has even been reported on Indian media.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Bookies Arrested from Rawalpindi Stadium During National T20 Cup

A Twitter user named Shiraz Hassan uploaded the image with a sarcastic caption that read, “Who said Pakistan is not safe for visiting international cricketers? Just saw star Indian player Rohit Sharma, enjoying a glass of Aalu Bukhara (plum) sharbat at Rawalpindi’s Saddar.”

The striking resemblance between Rohit Sharma and his doppelganger left the Netizens in awe.

Who said Pakistan is not safe for visiting international cricketers?

Just saw star Indian player Rohit Sharma, enjoying a glass of Aalu Bukhara (plum) sharbat at Rawalpindi's saddar. (Photo: Mukhtar Aziz Kansi) pic.twitter.com/GN1gG8N2jT — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) September 27, 2021

Here are some of the best reactions by the Netizens:

He needs the sharbat. MI haar rhi h to pressure handling ke liye jaruri h😂 — SR🌈 (@orngebellpepper) September 27, 2021

Hitman after retirement… — varun arora 30 (@arora_30) September 30, 2021

Rohit making a strategy for the game against #PBKS

😂 https://t.co/Q2I6OQaYbU — Shubham Upmanyu (@shubhliv) September 28, 2021

He’s celebrating the impending T20 captaincy that’s coming his way. https://t.co/ymNybVfSVW — Uday Rana (@UdaySRana) September 27, 2021

Sasta Rohit Sharma 😂😂 — Vaani (@Vaani123456) September 27, 2021