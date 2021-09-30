Advertisement

Rohit Sharma’s Doppelganger in Pakistan Goes Viral

Posted 39 mins ago by Saad Nasir

An image of Indian opener Rohit Sharma’s doppelganger has been circulating on various social media platforms. The image was uploaded to the popular social media platform, Twitter, and it has since gone viral on other platforms and has even been reported on Indian media.

A Twitter user named Shiraz Hassan uploaded the image with a sarcastic caption that read, “Who said Pakistan is not safe for visiting international cricketers? Just saw star Indian player Rohit Sharma, enjoying a glass of Aalu Bukhara (plum) sharbat at Rawalpindi’s Saddar.”

The striking resemblance between Rohit Sharma and his doppelganger left the Netizens in awe.

Here are some of the best reactions by the Netizens:

