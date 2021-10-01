Advertisement

Azhar Ali’s Father Wins Marathon Race in Sheikhupura At the Age of 76

Posted 18 mins ago by Saad Nasir

Pakistan’s test batsman Azhar Ali’s 76-year old father, Mohammad Rafiq won the gold medal in Sheikhupura’s 21 km marathon race. Mohammad Rafiq is a renowned marathon runner and has participated in various marathons across the country and internationally.

The 76-year old regards himself as an athlete and manages to keep himself fit by running every day.

The video of the winning moments of the marathon race was uploaded on Twitter. Azhar Ali retweeted the video and wrote, “MashA Allah Abu G (father) so proud to be your son.”

Azhar himself is one of the fittest players in Pakistan’s Test squad. He occasionally uploads his workout videos along with his sons on the popular social media platform, Instagram.

The 36-year old is one of the most successful batsmen in Pakistan’s Test history. He is the fifth-highest run-scorer in the country’s Test history, having scored 6,641 runs, including 1 triple century, 3 double centuries, 18 centuries, and 33 half centuries at an average of 42.57 in 89 Test matches.

