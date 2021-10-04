Govt to Regularize Unapproved Housing Societies in Islamabad

The federal government has finalized its preparations to regularize unapproved and unlicensed housing schemes in various zones of Islamabad.

According to Express Tribune, the housing societies falling within the jurisdiction of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in Zone-II, IV, and V will be regularized.

The approval for the move was first given during the cabinet meeting on 17 August, after which the CDA was asked to complete its homework in this regard.

The newspaper said quoting sources that the housing schemes with minor discrepancies, i.e., lack of parks, graveyards, and a width of the road less than the planning standard will be regularized.

The interior ministry has formed a commission in this regard on the directives of the federal cabinet. The commission will review the master plan of Islamabad as well as prepare a comprehensive plan regarding unapproved housing societies.

The commission will receive funds and advisory assistance from CDA. It will have powers to impose fines on illegal housing societies before their regularization.

The commission will work as an advisory body to CDA and will advise which housing projects could be regularized within the framework of ToRs attached and the CDA Ordinance 1960.

The housing schemes seeking regularization will submit their applications with the commission, which will conduct a hearing on each application. After hearing both parties (CDA, and the applicant housing scheme), the commission will determine fines before giving regularization orders for housing schemes.