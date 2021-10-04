Shoaib Malik Breaks Shahid Afridi’s Record

Pakistan’s veteran all-rounder, Shoaib Malik, played an exceptional match-winning knock against Sindh in the ongoing National T20 Cup. He was awarded the player of the match trophy as he single-handedly rescued the innings of Central Punjab, scoring 85 runs off 47 balls which included 8 boundaries and 5 sixes.
This was Malik’s 35th player of the match award, the most by an Asian in T20 cricket history. Malik surpassed former Pakistan all-rounder, Shahid Afridi who had won a total of 34 such awards during his career.
Here are the Asian players with the most player of the match awards in T20s:
|Player
|Matches
|Player of the Match Awards
|Shoaib Malik
|440
|35
|Shahid Afridi
|326
|34
|Mohammad Nabi
|303
|32
|Kamran Akmal
|281
|29
|Rashid Khan
|282
|29
|Rohit Sharma
|354
|29
|Virat Kohli
|316
|28
|Shakib Al Hasan
|341
|27
|Azhar Mahmood
|230
|26
|Mohammad Hafeez
|339
|26
Malik also became the fifth player in the world with the most player of the match awards. Legendary West Indian batsman, Chris Gayle, leads the charts with a walloping 60 trophies. Former South African batter, AB de Villiers is next on the list with 42 player of the match awards to his name.
Here are the top five players with the most player of the match awards:
|Player
|Matches
|Player of the Match Awards
|Chris Gayle
|448
|60
|AB de Villiers
|337
|42
|Kieron Pollard
|566
|40
|Shane Watson
|343
|38
|Shoaib Malik
|440
|35
Do you think Shoaib Malik deserves a place in Pakistan’s squad for T20 World Cup? Let us know in the comments section.