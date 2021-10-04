Advertisement

Shoaib Malik Breaks Shahid Afridi’s Record

Posted 1 second ago by Saad Nasir

Pakistan’s veteran all-rounder, Shoaib Malik, played an exceptional match-winning knock against Sindh in the ongoing National T20 Cup. He was awarded the player of the match trophy as he single-handedly rescued the innings of Central Punjab, scoring 85 runs off 47 balls which included 8 boundaries and 5 sixes.

This was Malik’s 35th player of the match award, the most by an Asian in T20 cricket history. Malik surpassed former Pakistan all-rounder, Shahid Afridi who had won a total of 34 such awards during his career.

Here are the Asian players with the most player of the match awards in T20s:

Player Matches Player of the Match Awards
Shoaib Malik 440 35
Shahid Afridi 326 34
Mohammad Nabi 303 32
Kamran Akmal 281 29
Rashid Khan 282 29
Rohit Sharma 354 29
Virat Kohli 316 28
Shakib Al Hasan 341 27
Azhar Mahmood 230 26
Mohammad Hafeez 339 26
Malik also became the fifth player in the world with the most player of the match awards. Legendary West Indian batsman, Chris Gayle, leads the charts with a walloping 60 trophies. Former South African batter, AB de Villiers is next on the list with 42 player of the match awards to his name.

Here are the top five players with the most player of the match awards:

Player Matches Player of the Match Awards
Chris Gayle 448 60
AB de Villiers 337 42
Kieron Pollard 566 40
Shane Watson 343 38
Shoaib Malik 440 35

Do you think Shoaib Malik deserves a place in Pakistan’s squad for T20 World Cup? Let us know in the comments section.

