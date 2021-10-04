Babar Overtakes Gayle & Kohli to Become the Fastest Batsman to 7,000 T20 Runs

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam broke multiple T20 batting records during the encounter between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab in the ongoing National T20 Cup. During his innings of 59 off 49 balls, Babar became the fastest batter in the world to score 7,000 T20 runs, achieving the feat in only 187 innings.

Previously, the record was held by legendary West Indian batter, Chris Gayle, who took 192 innings to score 7,000 T20 runs. Indian captain, Virat Kohli, Australian captain, Aaron Finch, and Australian opener, David Warner are the other three batters to follow in the list.

Here are the top five fastest batters to score 7,000 T20 runs:

Player Innings Time Taken Babar Azam 187 8 years 306 days Chris Gayle 192 9 years 208 days Virat Kohli 212 10 years 215 days Aaron Finch 222 9 years 191 days David Warner 223 10 years 94 days

Babar also became the youngest batsman in the world to score 7,000 T20 runs, surpassing South African wicket-keeper, Quinton de Kock, who had achieved the feat last week. de Kock reached the landmark at the age of 28 while Babar has achieved the milestone at the age of 26.

The stylish batsman has scored a total of 7,055 runs, which includes 6 centuries and 59 half-centuries, at an average of 46.11 and a strike rate of 128.85 in 187 innings in T20 cricket.