Govt to Grant Extension to NAB Chairman

The government has decided to give an extension to the National Accountability Bureau Chairman, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.
According to the reports, a draft ordinance is being prepared by the legal officers of the government in consultation with the federal ministers to grant Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal an extension.
Prime Minister, Imran Khan, will chair a meeting on Tuesday (today) to give final approval to the draft ordinance.
Law Minister, Dr. Farogh Nasim, Adviser to the PM on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Babar Awan, and Adviser on Interior and Accountability, Mirza Shahzad Akbar, recommended alterations in the law.
The reports have further revealed that multiple changes have been proposed.
The draft is being prepared considering the legal implications connected to the extension in the NAB Chairman’s tenure which will expire this month.
Note that the tenure of a NAB chairman cannot be extended under NAB Ordinance 1999’s section 6(b).